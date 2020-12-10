By Vafa Ismayilova

Iran’s senior officials have expressed their satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and expressed the country’s readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The remarks were made during Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Iran on December 9 where he was received by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Islamic Parliament President Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf.

Iran supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

At his meeting with Bayramov on December 9, President Hassan Rouhani noted with satisfaction the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. It was stressed that Iran has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The importance of expanding economic and trade ties between the two countries was noted. The need to accelerate the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, which is part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, an international economic project that our neighboring and friendly countries are trying to implement was stressed.

Rouhani noted that Iran had prepared a plan to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and sent a special envoy to Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. Iran also declared its readiness to play a constructive role in strengthening the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He added that the borders of the two countries should be used for the development of economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan. At present, the two countries have more favorable conditions for cooperation.

Rouhani emphasized that Iran is ready to participate in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Given the fact that both countries are neighbors and there are opportunities for restoration in Iran, it's participation in the restoration operations will be to the benefit of both countries.

"The acceleration of preceding agreements between Iran and Azerbaijan, including the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway is necessary,” he said.

The president also said that in addition, conditions have been created for the implementation of joint projects between the two countries, including the construction of the Khudafarin hydro junction and power plant.

Rouhani stressed that both countries can further develop cooperation in industry, science, pharmaceuticals, and other areas.

Bayramov expressed appreciatation over friendly and neighboring Iran's support to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Restroation of Azerbaijani-Iranian border

It was noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories and the restoration of the border opened new opportunities for further cooperation projects between the two countries. The border between Azerbaijan and Iran was named the border of friendship and economic development.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's 132-km border area with Iran had been liberated from Armenian occupation.

"It is hoped that the new projects for cooperation of the two countries will be created with the restoration of these borders,” he added.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is interested in developing political, economic and trade relations with Iran. In this direction, the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway will result in increased economic and trade cooperation.

Bayramov expressed the hope that joint projects between the two countries would be implemented soon.

At a meeting on the same day, Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif focused on the current regional situation, especially the situation after the signing of the trilateral statement on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Minister Bayramov briefed Zarif of the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands. Zarif welcomed the liberation of the occupied territories. The parties exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation within the framework of good neighborliness, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

At the meeting on December 9, Bayramov and Islamic Parliament President Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf discussed increasing the level of economic, cultural and other cooperation, as well as cross-border cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Qalibaf named the liberation of Azerbaijani territories as an important step towards peace and lasting security. Noting the importance of increasing the level of comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, he emphasized various existing potentials to be used for this purpose.

Minister Bayramov expressed his condolences over the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist as a result of a terror attack. He noted that Azerbaijan condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and highlighted the unacceptability of the terror act.

Speaking about the 44-day Patriotic War in Azerbaijan, Bayramov noted with satisfaction the support of Iranian high-level officials, including the Iranian Supreme Leader, the president and MPs.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

At their meeting on December 9, Bayramov and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani discussed regional peace and future joint cooperation projects.

During the meeting, Shamkhani expressed satisfaction with the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the return of the occupied territories to their mainland. He wished success for the government and people of Azerbaijan in the path of growth and development.

Speaking about the development of Iranian-Azerbaijani ties, Ali Shamkhani noted that the completion of joint projects and as well as starting new mutual cooperation in various fields requires more serious efforts.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction Iran's support for Azerbaijan's just position and its principled policy pursued in this regard. Touching upon the will of the leaders of the two countries to develop and strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, he noted that Azerbaijan is ready to develop relations with Iran.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

