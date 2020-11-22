By Trend

The payment of subsidies to farmers in Azerbaijan will begin in the second decade of December 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

“At present information about cotton, tobacco products, and sugar beet received from farmers is placed by suppliers in the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EAIS). After checking the information, subsidies will be paid to farmers,” the ministry noted.

According to operational data as of November 20, in 2020, 309,267 tons of cotton were harvested from the territory of 99,902 hectares, and 6,065 tons of dry tobacco from the territory of 3,144 hectares.

Since 2020, all agrarian subsidies have been paid based on application through a special farmer’s card via the EAIS.

In accordance with the coefficient of subsidies for the current year, for each ton of cotton handed over by farmers to the supplier, a subsidy worth 100 manat ($58.8) is paid from the state budget, for each ton of dry tobacco - 50 manat ($29.4), for each ton of wet tobacco - 5 manat ($2.94), and for each ton of sugar beet – 4 manat ($2.35).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov.21)