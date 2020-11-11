By Trend

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation of the incident related to the downed military helicopter MI-24 of the Russian Federation on the Nakhchivan section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border on November 9 of this year at 18:30 (GMT+4), as a result, which 2 pilots died and one was injured, Trend reports citing the office’s press service.

According to the press service, for the aim of full, objective, and thorough investigation of the incident a criminal case was initiated on the Art.342.2 (negligence in service, resulting in the death of two or more people, as well as committed in wartime or a combat situation) and its investigation was delegated to the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Currently, investigative measures are underway to identify and hold accountable the perpetrators within the case.

In connection with the incident, the General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev sent an official letter to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, and a phone talk was held between them.

During the talk, Aliyev expressed condolences to his Russian counterpart due to the death of the crew members, wished a speedy recovery of the injured pilot, as well as informed about the launched investigative actions within the criminal case, and assured him that a complete, objective, and comprehensive investigation will be conducted.

Krasnov, in turn, noted that the Russian side also opened a criminal case and launched an investigation over the incident, also stressing that investigation coordination with the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan will contribute to increasing the work efficiency.

He expressed gratitude for the immediate response of the Azerbaijani side to the incident and the adoption of the necessary measures.

The Prosecutor General of Russia stated his satisfaction with the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, noting that the implementation of the provisions reflected in the statement would serve the interests of the parties, including the Azerbaijani people, and also expressed the hope that the deployment of peacekeeping forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone will play an effective role in establishing peace and tranquility.

Aliyev and his Russian counterpart expressed confidence that close cooperation and friendly relations between the prosecutors of our countries will continue to develop successfully.

