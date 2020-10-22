By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 23. North-west wind will be followed bysouth wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +12-15 °C at night, +19-22 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, +13-15 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

On October 23, the weather is expected to be mainly dry in the regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +9-13 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-7°C at night, +10-14 °C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors in the Absheron Peninsula on October 23 are mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

