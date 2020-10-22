By Trend

During the day on October 21 and on the night of October 22, the combat operations in the Aghdere-Aghdam, Fizuli-Jabrayil, and Zangilan-Gubadli directions continued with varying intensity, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces fired at our defensive positions using small arms, mortars, and howitzers.

As a result of the operation carried out by the Azerbaijan Army in the Gubadli direction, the defending units of the Armenian Armed Forces were forced to withdraw from important high grounds and several positions, losing personnel and military vehicles.

The D-20 battery of the 155th artillery regiment of the Armenian armed forces, located in the direction of Khojavend, has a large number of wounded personnel. It was identified that there was a lack of vehicles for their evacuation and the roads were closed.

The volunteers newly arrived at the Armenian armed forces' artillery units located in the north of Hadrut settlement left the firing positions and fled.

As a result of the artillery strikes on the 5th mountain rifle regiment, located in the Aghdere direction, the Armenian armed forces were exposed to heavy casualties, including death and injuries of the personnel. Commander of the 3rd battalion of the regiment Robert Hambartsumyan went missing, and the chief of staff of the battalion was killed. As a result of the annihilation of the underground shelter, there was a significant loss among the Armenian armed forces military personnel.

There were significant casualties among the military personnel as a result of the fire strike at the defense area of the 543rd regiment. The commander of the regiment was wounded, his deputy, battalion commander Araik Hovakimyan and his deputies, commanders of a mortar battery, and a company were killed. The military personnel of a company of the 1st battalion refused to engage in the battle.

Currently, fighting continues in the entire front. Our troops control the operational situation.



