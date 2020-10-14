By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy in Baku on October 15. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +12-15 °C at night, +21-23 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, +13-15 °C at night, +21-23 °C in the daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm Hg above average. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

On October 15, the weather is expected to be mostly rainless in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +12-17 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

Moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on October 15, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

