Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has called on the Azerbaijani people to expose the fakes of the Armenian propaganda amid the ongoing clashes near Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Addressing Azerbaijanis in her official Instagram page, Aliyeva said: “Each of us is obliged to do our best to bring the moment of the Great Victory closer. So we are all soldiers who are obliged to make every effort to expose the Armenian lies. I call on each of you to expose the fakes of the Armenian propaganda and convey the truth about the Armenian aggression to the international community from all possible platforms! Everyone who considers Azerbaijan his homeland must raise his voice and refute the lies of the Armenians! May Almighty God protect our Army, our people and our Motherland!"

"Dear fellow compatriots! At a time when our courageous Army is conducting a successful counter-offensive operation to liberate ancient Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, the enemy does not stop showing its insidious intentions. During the whole week of fierce fighting, Armenia has been unscrupulously circulating fake news. The Armenian diaspora, which actively misinforms the international community, plays a special role in this violent attack. Today we are all witnesses of truly historic events! However, we cannot simply observe what is happening from the outside,” the post reads.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population and liberated a number of villages and strategic heights.

