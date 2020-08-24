By Akbar Mammadov

President Ilham Aliyev has received Faig Gurbatov and Elmir Bagirov in connection with their appointment to the post of head of the Bilasuvar and Saatli district executive authorities in a video format, the presidential website reported on August 24.

President Aliyev signed order today to appoint Faig Gurbatov head of the Bilasuvar District Executive Power and Elmir Bagirov head of the Saatli District Executive Power.

The story will be updated.

