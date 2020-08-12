By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on August 13. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 °C at night, +29-33 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +30-32 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 758 mm Hg to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-65 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

North-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +24-25 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +25-26 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly rainless in regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some northern and western parts. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19-24 C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

