By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has extended special quarantine regime until June 15 while relaxing some of the lockdown rules, the coronavirus task force under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 29.

The decision was made in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, after an analysis of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country and taking into account recommendations of the World Health Organization, the task force said.

At the same time, it was decided to ease a number of restrictions under the special quarantine regime as of May 31 midnight.

-restrictions in connection with the number of employees of state structures in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron district have been abolished;

- the activity of large shopping centres and malls on the territory of the country is resumed (except for children's and entertainment centers, cinemas, public catering facilities);

- it is allowed to organize sports competitions held in the open air without spectator participation;

- restaurants, cafes, tea houses and all public catering facilities in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron district are serviced on site from 08:00 to 22:00 (except for hookah use and organization of mass festivals with participation of more than 10 people in all public catering facilities of the country).

Violation of the rules entails administrative and criminal liability as provided by law.

The Operational Headquarters urged residents to follow the rules of personal hygiene, as well as medical and preventive measures, to have minimal contact with other persons in public places, to support the measures implemented by the state, to comply with the requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters.

Azerbaijan first imposed the quarantine regime on March 24 and the third stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 18.

As of May 31, Azerbaijan has registered 5.246 COVID-19 cases and 61 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3.327.

