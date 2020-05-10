By Trend

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has launched a charity initiative on the occasion of a significant date May 9th, the Victory Day over Fascism. On the 75th anniversary of the Victory, which coincided with the coronavirus outbreak, the leading mobile operator pleased with the valuable food packages the veterans of World War II, who have been a true example of patriotism, heroism and bravery for the younger generation. Azercell has visited and congratulated all World War II veterans living in various cities and districts of the country within the frame of this charity event. “Azerpost” LLC operating under the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies arranged the delivery of the holiday gifts to the relevant addresses.



Notably, Azercell has always paid special attention to all our veterans, who own huge merits for the historic victories in the different war years. Thus, the company has been conducting an exclusive campaign for war veterans since 2015. Taking advantage of this offer veterans receive 100% bonus of the amount of first top-up in a calendar month. It should be noted that, Prepaid (Sim-Sim) subscribers with the status of war veterans can join the campaign by contacting Azercell Customer Service offices.

It is worth noting that, during the World War II, Azerbaijani people sent more than 600,000 of sons and daughters to the frontline, who have demonstrated real heroism both on the battlefield and in the rear for the sake of victory. Azercell wishes long and healthy life to all veterans who defended the Motherland by taking part in various wars. Our victories are still to come!

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz