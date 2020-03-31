By Trend

Today, mankind is facing a coronavirus pandemic threat, and the situation develops according to the worse-case scenario, which can aggravate even more if people will go on behaving irresponsibly and won’t follow the rules, Azerbaijan’s MP Ramil Hasan told Trend on March 31.

“Even the most developed countries in the world cannot fully protect their citizens and the situation is becoming increasingly difficult. It’s complicated by the fact that countries with advanced medicine have to choose between the virus-infected patients because of lack of places in hospitals, and elderly patients with a high probability of a fatal outcome, left without necessary care. This is an extremely deplorable situation, and the reason is that people begin regarding this virus seriously when it is already late," he said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has mobilized all the resources to prevent situations like these in the country and a great responsibility for the effectiveness of these measures also falls upon society.

"The Azerbaijani state pays special attention to protecting public health. Today, all relevant authorities are mobilized to combat the coronavirus spread. All work is aimed specifically at protecting the people's health, preventing this dangerous disease. Measures taken can give a positive result only if our people strictly comply with the rules. Our citizens should first of all care about their own and their family members’ health," said Hasan.

He noted that as part of the measures taken by the state to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection in the country, it is required that people remain inside their homes, and leave them in the case of need for urgent medical care, immediate danger to life and health, etc.

"Our people must take into account the seriousness of the issue, observe the established rules, protect the health and life of their family members," Hasan said.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their private houses and apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence. Other kinds of operation, except for the vital work and services, will be suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz