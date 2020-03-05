By Trend

A meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court on parliamentary election results is being held on Mar. 5, Trend reports.

The meeting will approve the results of the parliamentary elections held on February 9.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev declared the meeting open.

The panel of judges and the clerk were presented. Information is being heard from the judge-rapporteur on appointing the time, the conduct and results of the election.

On February 25, Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) decided to send the final protocol of the election results, together with the attached documents, for approval to the Constitutional Court.

The list of leading candidates is available here.

