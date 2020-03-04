By Trend

During the investigation conducted by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, it was revealed that local Sozcu.az news website posted the articles on the wide spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan and about fatal cases in medical institutions as a result of this “epidemic”, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the General Prosecutor’s Office.

“The website provided readers with information that did not correspond to reality, by posting articles with provocative headlines and photographs, thereby creating artificial agiotage,” the message said.

“In this regard, Founder of the website Elshan Mammadov was summoned to the General Prosecutor's Office,” the message said. “In accordance with the requirements of the Azerbaijani law "On the Prosecutor's Office", Mammadov was informed of the inadmissibility of disseminating false and biased information by the media, according to the Article 10 of the Azerbaijani law "On the Media".”

“Mammadov was officially warned that in case of the continued dissemination of such biased information which is contrary to the requirements of the law, more stringent measures envisaged by law, including criminal prosecution, will be taken,” the message said.

“The Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) and the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers will take strict measures towards media and users of social networks taking illegal actions, disseminating information not approved by the Ministry of Health,” the message said.

---

