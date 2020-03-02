By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on March 4. Northwest wind will be followed by southern wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 3-5 °C at night, 11-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 3-5 °C at night, 11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 to 770 mmHg. Relative humidity reach 75-85 percent at night, 60-70 percent in the daytime.

Rainy and foggy weather is expected in in country's regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-6 at night, 11-16 in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C, 2-6 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The Ministry of Ecology warns that unstable weather will be observed in Azerbaijan until the morning of March 3.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz