By Trend

Azerbaijan, as an exporter of energy resources, has become an important player in ensuring Europe’s energy security, Azerbaijani MP Sona Aliyeva told Trend Feb. 21.

The country plays a key role for Italy from this point of view as well, Aliyeva noted.

The Azerbaijani MP added that Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Italy via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

“Along with Azerbaijan’s great importance for Italy in this context, in particular, big investment companies of this country are showing increased interest in Azerbaijan’s economy,” Aliyeva noted.

“A bilateral agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has been developed,” said the MP. “In this regard, Azerbaijan has established relations and signed agreements with nine EU countries. The visit of the head of state as a whole will give a tangible impetus to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Europe.”

Aliyeva emphasized that Italy invariably supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, adding that during the meeting of the presidents of both countries, the head of the Italian state expressed interest in the early settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by peaceful means.

“It is extremely gratifying to hear such words from the head of state that is currently chairing OSCE,” said the Azerbaijani MP. “I hope that during its chairmanship in the organization, Italy will make every effort to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.”

“Undoubtedly, the documents on strategic partnership signed between Italy and Azerbaijan outlined future cooperation between the two countries,” Aliyeva added. “The presence of such a strategic partner as Italy in the very heart of Europe undoubtedly increases Azerbaijan’s influence in Western Europe.”

