By Trend

Azerbaijan has managed to hold parliamentary elections decently, member of the Georgian observers' delegation, Head of HR Management Department of the Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) Giorgi Kalandarishvili told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

“The Georgian delegation, consisting of five observers, monitored the elections in polling stations of Baku,” Kalandarishvili said. “We watched the election process, and we didn’t notice any outer interference in the electoral process. We monitored the course of the elections until the end. Before the elections, we met with representatives of Azerbaijan’s CEC. Our delegation congratulates the Azerbaijani people on the decently held elections.”

In turn, member of the Georgian delegation, Deputy Chair of the Georgian CEC Giorgi Sharabidze noted that all necessary conditions for the elections were created for observers and voters.

“We visited several polling stations of Baku,” Sharabidze added. “All stations were opened on time, at 8:00 (GMT +4), and all preparatory work was carried out at the highest level.”

The deputy chair noted that all the necessary equipment was ready and in fully operational condition.

“Both the observers and the voters were provided with all the conditions for the elections,” said Sharabidze. “The elections were monitored by both local and foreign observers. Everything went at the highest level, there were no violations recorded. Both party representatives and observers had the opportunity to monitor the elections.”

The member of the Georgian delegation noted that Azerbaijan’s CEC has done a decent job, voters and observers followed all the norms and requirements.

Sharabidze added that they made observations at 10 polling stations.

“For all this time, we have been observing calm, democratic elections, both members of the commission and voters maintained peaceful atmosphere,” the delegation member said.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections. The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

