Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a condolence letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destruction caused by a powerful earthquake that struck Elazig province,” reads the letter. “At this difficult time, I express our readiness to provide any kind of support, and extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families, the loved ones of those who were killed and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery. May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!”

