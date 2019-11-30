By Trend

Azerbaijan' Azerpost operator will provide a new service called "Postman", Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

The new mobile application will be presented at the Azerpost stand at the Bakutel-2019 International Telecommunication, Innovation and High Technologies Exhibition, which will take place on December 3-6.

The Android-run application is designed to facilitate the operation of e-mail programs and control their performance.

At Bakutel-2019, the stands will feature services and projects that reflect the various innovations presented by nine agencies of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

This year stands belonging to Azerpost LLC, Aztelecom LLC, AzInTelecom LLC, Azermarka LLC, Baktelecom, State Administration of Radio Frequencies, The Innovation Agency, Information and Communication Technologies Applying and Training Center, High Tech Research center.

---

