By Laman Ismayilova

Changeably cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on October 25.

Short-term drizzle will be observed in some places at evening. North-west wind will be replaced by south-west during the daytime.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 12–16 °Cat night, 18–22 °Cin the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 12–14 °C at night, 20-22 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm - 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in most country's regions during the daytime. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 10-15 °Cat night, 20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 4-8 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz