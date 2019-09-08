By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of North Macedonia," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"I believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations. On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity."

