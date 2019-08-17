By Trend

Azerbaijani border guards advanced on the contact line in several directions and gained foothold in strategically important heights, Chief of Staff of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Major General Elchin Ibrahimov said at a press conference held in connection with the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani border guards, Trend reports.

According to him, the border units currently continue the reorganization of the service on the Gazakh and Aghstafa sections of the state border with Armenia.

"This is the beginning of a big process and it will continue. The decision was made in order to increase the combat readiness of the Azerbaijani Army. Over the past 9 months, the combat readiness of the personnel has been increased and it was possible to advance the positions in certain localities. At the end of last year, 75 military border posts were built for servicemen who began their service here," he said.

Ibrahimov noted that Azerbaijani border guards gained foothold in strategically important positions in a number of directions.

"This created optimal conditions for controlling the combat posts of the Armenian Armed Forces and the roads to them. Protected roads were laid for the safe movement of personnel. During this time, the enemy opened fire at a military vehicle and 2 of our troops were wounded. Attacks from enemy positions were met with armed response," Ibrahimov said.



