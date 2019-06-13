By Trend

A flash mob with the participation of the pupils of Baku’s music schools and schools of art will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Museum and Park Complex in Baku on June 15 at 18:00 (GMT+4), the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture told Trend.

The flash mob will be organized by Baku’s Main Department of Culture and will be supported by Medeniyyet TV channel of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC.

A choir consisting of about 1,000 pupils of Baku’s children's music schools and schools of art is expected to participate in the event dedicated to the National Salvation Day.

---

