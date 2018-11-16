A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on November 16.

The new edition includes articles Baku hosts International Banking Forum, 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations marked in Minsk, Country seeks potential markets for hazelnut exports, World Diabetes Day marked in capital etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.