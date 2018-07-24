By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 23 amending the Order on the Approval of a New Composition of the Joint Commission for Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria from Azerbaijan's Side, dated March 6, 2008.

According to the order, the composition of the commission is as follows:

Co-chairman of the commission

Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Members of the commission:

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to update the Bulgarian side about the changes.

