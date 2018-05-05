By Trend

The Global Baku Forum provided an opportunity for many countries from all over the world to establish contacts to resolve urgent problems, Ukraine's former president Viktor Yushchenko said at a press conference, dedicated to results of the 6th Global Baku Forum on May 4.

"In today's world full of the conflicts and contradictions, it's very difficult to act alone, and it is necessary to establish contacts under such circumstances. The Baku Forum gave us this opportunity, and I want to thank the organizers - the Azerbaijani government and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center - for the opportunity," Yushchenko said.

He further said that every year the forum is organized at an increasingly higher level, which is evidenced by the increasing number of politicians and diplomats participating in the forum.

The 6th Global Baku Forum under the slogan "Elimination of Differences for the Establishment of an Inclusive Society" was held in Baku on March 15 -17.

About 500 representatives from 50 countries, including former heads of state and government, members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, heads of international organizations, prominent public figures and scientists participated in this prestigious event.