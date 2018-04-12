By Trend

Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in an open, transparent manner and in accordance with national and international legislation, reads a joint statement of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) on the election results in Azerbaijan.

The statement says that Azerbaijan took all necessary measures to ensure the free expression of the will of the Azerbaijani people, including those with disabilities, at the presidential election.

In addition, it is stressed that all conditions for monitoring the election were created for international and local observers.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,641 polling stations.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

The voter turnout was 74,51 percent.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz