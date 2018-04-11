By Trend

The presidential election is being held transparently and in line with world standards in Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC member states Mahmud Erol Kilic told Trend April 11.

He said that at present, there is a well-known election system in the world, which is also being used in Azerbaijan.

Kilic noted that they witnessed the transparent and democratic election process at all the polling stations they visited.

“We believe that the election will bring happiness and hope to the Azerbaijani people. Undoubtedly, the Azerbaijani people will make the right choice,” he added.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

