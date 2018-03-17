By Trend

Azerbaijan, as a progressive and democratic country, has its own position on the international arena, political analyst Bahruz Guliyev told Trend, commenting on the upcoming presidential election and the pre-election process.

The sustainable success in social, economic, political, cultural, sports and other spheres, as well as political stability have paved the way for that. This incontrovertible factor is also confirmed by the election environment, he said.

The expert said that Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries not only in the post-Soviet area, but also in the world and Europe, where elections under free, transparent and democratic conditions are based on the experience of many years.

"One can say with full confidence that Azerbaijani people, the country's voters are familiar with the socio-political processes and themselves choose who they will vote for. On the other hand, the existence of the institution of democratic elections in the country falls on the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, when women were granted the right to vote for the first time. Given this, we can emphasize that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries in the East and in Europe, where the school of democratic elections was formed. Foreign observers, who will monitor the election in Azerbaijan recognize and applaud how important this school was, based on historical traditions," Guliyev said.

He added that free, transparent and democratic elections can be held on the basis of the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan.

"Along with the right to vote ensured for all voters, presidential candidates also equally enjoy the rights granted to them. Surely, we can regard the creation of such opportunities as a clear example of the fact that Azerbaijan's election legislation is based on democratic values," Guliyev said.

Presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Calendar Plan of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), pre-election campaigning starts 23 days prior to the voting day and is stopped 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, the campaigning will start on March 19 and end at 08:00 (local time) on April 10.

