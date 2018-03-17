By Trend

Azerbaijan's parliament has considered a report on activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2017 at a meeting on March 16.

MPs positively assessed the report, which was presented by Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

They noted that the government's report was prepared at a high level, it fully reflects the achievements of Azerbaijan in 2017. Activities of the government are shown in detail in the report.

After discussions, the report was put to a vote and approved.

