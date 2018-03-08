Trend:

Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Suay Alpay will visit Azerbaijan.

The minister’s visit is related to the international soccer tournament, which will be held among parliament members of five countries in Baku.

On March 9-11, Baku will host a soccer tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Azerbaijani Parliament at the initiative and support of the Youth and Sports Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani parliament).

Alpay’s visit will last for three days and he will participate in the tournament, representing Turkey.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz