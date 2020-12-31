By Laman Ismayilova

Each new year offers an exciting opportunity for a fresh start and new beginnings.

The Chinese New Year 2021 of the Metal Ox will start on February 12, 2021, and end on January 30th, 2022.

The Ox is the second of all zodiac animals. The legend has it that the Jade Emperor said the order would be decided by the order in which they arrived at his party.

The Ox was about to be the first to arrive. However, the Rat tricked Ox into giving him a ride. Then, just as they arrived, Rat jumped down and landed ahead of Ox. So, Ox became the second animal.

In Chinese culture, the Ox is a valued animal due to its role in agriculture as well as positive characteristics, such as being hardworking and honest.

The Year of the Metal Ox is expected to be perfect to focus on friendship and love. This year, many people can also progress in their career or make their business grow.



Lets see what the stars have in store for you next year.

Aries

2021 is expected to be successful for Aries. They will enjoy the coming year with passion and fun. The upcoming year will enhance their energy and creativity. In 2021, the people in the Aries sign will finally take some decisive decisions in their lives.

Taurus

February, April, and May are the best months for Taurus to explore new places and to gain new experience. Some change in profession could happen early in the year, Moreover, single Taurus will have all the chances to find their soul mates.

Gemini

Gemini could feel loads of pressure next year. In 2021, Gemini should avoid all unhealthy habits, especially alcohol. In next year, Gemini will try to push their personal problems onto the shoulders of another person. Two-faced Gemini will be restless and struggle the whole year.

Cancer

You better be prepared for what you can face in 2021. March and December are especially unlucky for Cancer. This zodiac sign should avoid any rash decision.

Professionally, you might also get in trouble with your superiors. Cancers need to learn how to harmonize their emotions.

Leo

For the Leos, 2021 will be a year of new projects and opportunities. Leo You will be more patient and perspicacious next year. This zodiac sign is advised to let its generous and loving nature shine.

Virgo

In the next year, Virgo will implement many large-scale projects and start new ones. Virgo will be very lucky in love. You have a great chance to find your soul mate. The year of Ox will also bring many good friends. For Virgo, the year 2021 will offer some good opportunities for wealth creation. The horoscope of health 2021 for Virgo promises positive changes in the course of long-lasting diseases, which took a lot of strength and energy.

Libra

This year has been a relaxing time for Librans. In 2021, they will spend good, quality time with their families and close friends. Libra is likely to improve its wealth next year. This is a powerful time for self-expression, new forms of entertainment, and romantic explorations.

Scorpio

For Scorpio, the year of Ox will be a good time for them to focus on their personal life, interests and hobbies. Scorpios will experience personal growth this year. Moreover, long-standing problems with family might be put behind you.

Sagittarius

In 2021, Sagittarians will resolve to clean up their past mistakes and let go of the baggage that has been restricting them from moving forward. They will also meet new people and have been a productive part of your life.

Capricorn

The year of the Ox seems to be lucky for Capricorn. They will work hard in order to master their innate skills. People born in the Capricorn sign will have impressive ambitions next year.

Aquarius

Aquarius will find peace, harmony and happiness. Those born under the Aquarius are advised to communicate with plenty of care.

Pisces

New experiences and experiments will appear in your love life in 2021. Next year also gives you a chance to improve your finances. Pisces signs have all the chances to earn unworked money in November and December.

