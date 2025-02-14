Truck hits landmine in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

14 February 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

A truck struck a landmine in the liberated village of Bash Garvand, Agdam, causing serious damage to the vehicle, Azernews reports.

The HOVA truck, which was operating in the area, was affected by the explosion, but no injuries were recorded.

The incident underscores Armenia’s ongoing mine threat in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, which continues to claim lives and hinder reconstruction efforts. In 2024 alone, 41 individuals have fallen victim to Armenian-planted mines and unexploded ordnance, with five fatalities and 36 injuries reported. Since November 2020, 382 people have been affected by mine explosions, including 70 deaths and 312 injuries.

Azerbaijan remains one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, with an estimated 1.5 million landmines and unexploded ordnance scattered across more than 13% of its territory. This contamination not only endangers civilians but also delays infrastructure projects and hinders the return of displaced people. Despite extensive demining efforts, the sheer scale of contamination requires continued international support to mitigate risks and restore safe living conditions in liberated areas.