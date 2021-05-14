By Trend

A phone conversation took place between Head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino on May 14, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, the sides conducted an exchange of views on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Bayramov informed Sannino about the current situation in the region, stressing that Azerbaijan remains committed to eliminating tension in the region.

The parties noted the importance of resolving tensions through diplomatic and political means.