By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has dismissed as unfounded reports circulated by Armenia alleging that the positions of the Armenian armed forces in Goris region's Khnatsakh village on the border with Azerbaijan's Lachin region had been surrounded by the Azerbaijani servicemen and that the Armenians may lose their post at any time, Trend reported on March 31.

“The units of the Azerbaijani troops are in the positions in Azerbaijan's Lachin region bordering Armenia's Goris region and they carry out daily service on Azerbaijan's sovereign territories. This poses no threat,” the report added.

The ministry urged those behind this misinformation not to cause panic.

"We recommend the circles disseminating this kind of information in Armenia not to create groundless panic, not to mislead the Armenian public and to forever get used to the Azerbaijani servicemen who serve on the state border between the two countries along Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin and Kalbajar regions of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation," the ministry said.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

