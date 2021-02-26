By Trend

Armenia has always supported terrorism, said Azerbaijani MP Ulviyya Aghayeva during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.

She noted that one of the major humanitarian crimes faced by the Azerbaijani people is the Khojaly tragedy, recognized by many countries.

"The genocide took place 29 years ago, on Feb. 26. At the same time, she noted that in the early 1990s, as a result of the Armenian aggression, 20 percent of the Azerbaijani land was seized. Currently, after almost 30 years, Azerbaijan has liberated its lands from Armenian occupation," she said.

Aghayeva added that as a result of the Armenian aggression and ethnic cleansing, more than a million Azerbaijanis have become refugees.

She also stressed that a war crime was committed against the Azerbaijani people in the city of Khojaly, resulted in deaths of 613 civilians.



