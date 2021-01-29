By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has made public details of its search operations carried out in various parts of the country from January 22 to 27.

In its operational report for January 27, the agency said that as result of urgent operations carried out by the agency's specialists, 1 piece of 60-mm M-49 mortar shell, 3 pieces of F-1 hand grenades, 1 piece of RGO hand grenade, 1 piece of RGN hand grenade, 1 piece of RPG-18 launcher (with rocket), 3,264 pieces of cartridges in different calibres, 9 pieces of (empty) firearm magazines were found in Yenikend village of Goranboy region, and 1 piece of 100-mm artillery shell (PS-34) found on the territory of Farahli village of Gazakh region.

Eventually, all findings have been transported to the agency's central disposal area. The area of 300 square metres around military units was checked on the ground surface and 20 square metres by the subsurface method. No additional dangerous objects and devices were found.

The agency added in its report for January 25-26 that in response to emergency calls on artillery projectiles discovered in Aghjabadi, Goranboy, Zangilan, Tartar, Tovuz regions and Shusha city, the agency's special mobile quick response teams in close cooperation with the specialists from the Interior Ministry conducted 10 emergency and operational clearance field missions. As a result of search operations, 1,174 pieces of unexploded ordnance, 38 pieces of anti-personnel mine, 26 pieces of anti-tank mines, 1 piece of bomblet, 12,899 pieces of various gun cartridges and 13 pieces of exploded shell remnants were found.

During the operational search activities,1,389 hectares of lands were checked, more than 118 km of roads were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, and 291 buildings were inspected. The agency's demolition team destroyed 246 pieces of unexploded ordnance and 396 pieces of mines. Explosive Ordnance Education Specialists conducted risk awareness sessions among 97,398 civilians.

The agency said in its operational report for January 22-24 that in response to emergency calls on artillery projectiles found in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Tovuz, Tartar, Zangila regions and Shusha city, the agency's experts and specialists from the Interior Ministry conducted 18 emergency and operational clearance field missions. Some 282 pieces of unexploded ordnance, 1 piece of anti-personnel mine, 19 pieces of anti-tank mines, 2 bomblets, 200 pieces of 7.62-mm pieces of small arms and ammunition, 1 meteorological radio direction detector for military purposes and 8 pieces of exploded shell remnants were found as a result of missions.

During the operational search activities,1,369 hectares of lands were checked, more than 117 km of roads were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, and 282 buildings were inspected. The agency's demolition team destroyed 13 pieces of unexploded ordnance and 68 pieces of mines. Explosive Ordnance Education Specialists conducted risk awareness sessions among 97,398 civilians.

Six civilians and 6 military servicemen have been killed and 7 civilians and 14 military servicemen injured in landmine blasts after the war ended on November 10, 2020, according to information provided by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on December 22.

