By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and enoys of international organizations in Baku have discussed post-war restoration and support for demining on the country's liberated territories, the ministry reported on December 29.

The meeting was attended by UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Gulam Isakzai, UNDP Representative Alessandro Fracassetti, EU Representative Kestutis Jankauskas, and Acting Head of the World Bank’s local office Saida Baghirli.

Officials from the UN, EU, UNDP and the World Bank expressed their readiness to conduct, an "assessment of restoration and peace-building" according to the existing methodology, hold a corresponding assessment of Azerbaijan's conflict-affected territories, draw up a report and share recommendations with Azerbaijan, the ministry said.

The parties held a detailed exchange of views on the abovementioned issues.

The Armenian armed forces, which held under occupation Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region along with seven adjacent districts for about three decades, razed to the ground many Azerbaijani villages, settlements, cities, historical and religious monuments, exploited gold deposits in Kalbajar and Zangilan regions. Azerbaijan involved foreign experts in the assessment of the Armenian destructions. The country plans to take Armenia to international court after the entire damage is calculated.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed on the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Nearly 22 museums and museum branches, four art galleries, four theaters, two concert halls, eight parks of culture and recreation, were subjected to the Armenian vandalism.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

