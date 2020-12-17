By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and British Minister of State for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton have discussed the current regional situation and the implementation of the Karabakh peace deal signed on November 10, 2020, the Foreign Ministry reported.



During the telephone conversation between the ministers, which took place on December 16, the sides also discussed issues of climate change and the reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases, support for initiatives within the UN in this regard, as well as cooperation in the energy sector and other issues of mutual interest.

Morton reiterated in her earlier conversations with Azerbaijani senior officials that the UK supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The November 10 peace agreement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

