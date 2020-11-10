By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers have discussed by phone the new Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal that ended a long-term military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azertag has reported.

On 10 November, in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of the trilateral declaration signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10. He said that the document will be a new stage in the resolution of the conflict.

Bayramov thanked Russia for efforts to maintain steady peace in the region.

In turn, Lavrov expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the declaration which he regarded as an important step to settle the conflict.

He said that the decision played an important role to ensure lasting peace in the region.

In the early hours of November 10, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to patrol frontlines. Turkey will also take part in the peacekeeping process. Turkey and Russia are going to sign a joint agreement on their peacekeeping mission.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – remained under the Armenian occupation for nearly three decades. Four UN Security Council resolutions urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

Ninety-three Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and cities since September 27.

Since the counter-offensive operations began on September 27, the Azerbaijani army liberated five city centres, three settlements and over 220 villages, as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz