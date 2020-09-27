27 September 2020 13:59 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Armenia admitted the death of 10 of its soldiers in the battles with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The secretary of the so-called "Security Council" of the separatist regime in occupied Nagorno Karabakh Samvel Babayan made a corresponding statement.
Previously, the names and photographs of five Armenian servicemen killed during the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army were published.
According to Trend, Govannes Gevorgyan, Edgar Harutyunyan, Artur Sargsyan, Sergei Nanyan, Slavik Vorosyan, who were ordinary soldiers and a sergeant, were killed.
