By Akbar Mammadov

Baku and Yerevan are the only parties to the Nagorno-Karbakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said in a statement on July 29.

“As we have repeatedly noted, the format of negotiations for the settlement of the conflict was identified in the relevant OSCE decisions, including the documents adopted during the 1992 Helsinki Final Act. We reiterate that, as the whole world agrees, the parties to the conflict are the aggressor Armenia and Azerbaijan that was exposed to the occupation,” the community said.

The community stressed that the separatist regime set up by Yerevan in Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region seeks to present itself as a party to the conflict.

“We strongly condemn Armenia's attempts to distort the essence of the conflict and strengthen the consequences of the occupation under various pretexts,” the community said.

The community noted that since the signing of temporary cease-fire agreement in 1994, Armenia has been strengthening the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories.

“During this period, Armenia did everything possible to hinder the settlement of the conflict, engaged in illegal activities in our occupied territories, as well as carried out illegal settlements.”

The community said that Armenia's attempts to change the format of the negotiations have been strongly condemned by the international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs that have been mediating the conflict.

However, the Armenian leadership continued to deliver a blow at the fragile peace process with steps that serve the policy of annexation, the community said, adding that Armenia's provocation on the border on July 12 was an example of this policy.

The community underlined that clearly, Armenia is not interested in a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

“However, Armenia should know that its occupation of our lands will not last long. In any case, we will return to our ancestral lands and fully restore our life there,” the statement concluded.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

