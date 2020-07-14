By Ayya Lmahamad

Member of the UK House of Commons Bob Blackman has condemned Armenia’s recent attack on Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region on the border and said that Armenian forces must be withdrawn from the occupied territories in line with the UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993, local media reported on July 14.

Blackman who is Chairman of the UK- Azerbaijan inter- parliamentary friendship group, condemned the attack of Armenian armed forces on the Tovuz direction of the border, and proposed to discuss this issue in the UK House of Commons.

Moreover, he called on the British government to condemn Armenia’s recent actions, which seriously impede the progress of the peace process and violate international law as well as the 1994 ceasefire agreement.

He noted that the use of heavy artillery was a flagrant violation of international law, and called on the British government to support the OSCE Minsk Group in calling for a comprehensive investigation to prevent current military operations from turning into war.

---

