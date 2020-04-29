By Akbar Mammadov

Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community Tural Ganjaliyev has said that the region’s Armenian community is ready for peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijanis despite the pressure from Yerevan.

In a Facebbok post on 28 April 20, Ganjaliyev said that many Armenian citizens from Nagorno-Karabakh are following the Community’s activities and some of them have even contacted him.

“Despite the repressive actions of the so-called regime illegally set up by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, residents who are members of the Armenian community have contacted the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and expressed their support and readiness to peacefully coexist with the Azerbaijani community within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan", Ganjaliyev said.

Ganjaliyev reminded that the illegal elections held in Nagorno-Karabakh recently despite the COVID-19 threats, are an example of Yerevan’s condensending attitude towards Karabakh’s Armeniana community.

He further said that Armenia uses the occupation of Azerbaijani territories as a means to distract the attention of citizens from domestic problems and instead of solving the problems takes provocative steps and statements.

“Facts show that the Armenian community are aware that they are a victim in all these games and have become an instrument in Armenia’s aggression Azerbaijan.”

Ganjaliyev said that among the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan there are many people who understand the importance of the coexistence of the two communities within the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, adding that the number of such people is increasing.

"The numerous messages sent recently by the representatives of the Armenian community to both official pages of the Azerbaijani community, and to my personal accounts in social media, give grounds to say this", the chairman noted.

He said that the anonymity of people who send appeals to the Community, will be fully protected for the sake of their security until final peace is achieved.

"The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is constantly making efforts to restore peace in the region, and appreciates the support of all members of the Armenian community in this process", Ganjaliyev said.

"As an MP from Khankendi city, I would like to assure once again that I am striving to solve all concerns and problems of both Armenian and Azerbaijani residents of the city. Despite pressure from the occupying Armenia, any resident of Khankendi of Armenian origin can send us their complaints and suggestions via social media and e-mail, despite pressure from the occupying Armenians just like Azerbaijani residents do."

Furthermore, Ganjaliyev said that Nagorno-Karabakh's Azerbaijani community is ready for "a broader inter-communal dialogue for peace" with the region's Armenian community and that such dialogue will be organized soon.

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews' staff journalist

