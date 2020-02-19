By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The distorted map of Azerbaijan has been removed from Russia’s Tula State Weapons Museum, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow told local media.

As was noted, a number of news sites disseminated information that a distorted map of Azerbaijan was hung up in the Tula State Weapons Museum.

"Immediately after the embassy’s intervention and the explanaiton to the museum’s administration about the unacceptability of violation of the territorial integrity of our country, the mistake was quickly eliminated. The embassy was informed about this," a source within the embassy said.

Thus, another Armenian provocation had been neutralized.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia were indicated as a separate international entity called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the "Country Profiles" section on the official website of the EU Horizon 2020 Program.

The official website of the EU’s research and innovation program, EU Horizon 2020, removed the distorted map of Azerbaijan after Baku’s interference.

Azerbaijan’s map was also distorted on the website of the National Geographic Kids magazine by the world-famous scientific and educational organization National Geographic, as the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of the country was painted in a separate color.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan jointly with the U.S. Embassy took immediate measures as a result of which the mistake with regards to the Azerbaijani map was corrected on 7 August 2019.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which along with seven other regions were occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. Around one million Azerbaijanis were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities that were started by the Armenian forces due to territorial claims against Baku.

A temporary cease-fire agreement was signed between the countries in 1994, however, a final peace deal has not been reached yet. Peace negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have yielded no results to this date.

Since 1992, negotiations have been underway for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, due to the unconstructiveness of Armenia, they still remain on paper.

