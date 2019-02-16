By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov may meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and discuss the possibility of a summit of the two countries' leaders, RIA Novosti cited Mammadyarov, Trend reports.

"I think this topic will be discussed as part of a meeting with my counterpart from Armenia and, of course, as part of the visit of the Minsk Group co-chairs," Mammadyarov said.

When answering the question whether a meeting with Mnatsakanyan will be held in Munich, the Azerbaijani minister said that they may definitely meet during the conference.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

