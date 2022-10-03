Azerbaijan confirms 26 more COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries

3 October 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 26 new COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,661 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,929 of them have recovered, and 9,919 people have died. Currently, 813 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,580 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,256,426 tests have been conducted so far.

One person was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 3.

The citizen has been injected the third dose and the next doses of the vaccine.

Totally, up until now, 13,892,610 vaccine doses were administered, 5,383,140 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,821 people – the second dose, 3,379,803 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,846 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

