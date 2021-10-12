By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,277 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 12.

Some 853 patients have recovered and 15 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 494,067 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 474,514 patients have recovered, 6,692 people have died. Currently, 12,861 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,569 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,969,881 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

