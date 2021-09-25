By Trend

COVID-19 passport will be required for passenger transportation between cities and regions in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

COVID-19 passport will be required for passenger transportation between cities and regions in Azerbaijan from October 1, with the exception of regular passenger transportation between the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, and the Absheron district.

When carrying out regular passenger transportation by rail and road (with the exception of taxi services) between cities and districts, with the exception of persons under the age of 18, from October 1, a COVID-19 passport for vaccination with the first dose will be required, and a COVID-19 passport with the second dose or a certificate of immunity from COVID-19 from November 1.

