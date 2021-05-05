By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,080 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 5.

Some 2,074 patients have recovered and 20 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 323,841 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 298,949 patients have recovered, 4,617 people have died. Currently, 20,275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,701 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,289,864 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,566,106 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 987,962 citizens, and the second one to 578,144 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 29,778 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

